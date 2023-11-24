Saskatoon Blades acquire Maple Leafs top prospect in blockbuster trade

The Saskatoon Blades have acquired Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Fraser Minten from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for Jordan Keller, two first-round draft picks and a fourth-round pick.

Minten was named the Blazers’ captain after being sent back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) by the Leafs earlier in November.

The 2004-born Vancouver product played four regular-season games with the Leafs before being sent back to the WHL.

Mnten was drafted 38th overall by the Leafs in 2022, since returning to Kamloops he has three goals and seven assists in seven games for the Blazers.

The Blades, who are in the midst of a U.S. Division road trip, are 15-8-0-0 on the season and in second place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference behind only the Medicine Hat Tigers.

They take on the Thunderbirds in Seattle Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. before moving on to Portland on Saturday, followed by stops in Tri-City, Spokane and Lethbridge before returning home to host Red Deer on Dec. 8.