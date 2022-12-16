Saskatoon aviation enthusiasts eye duo Boeing 747s at airport

A Boeing 747 cargo jet made an emergency landing in Saskatoon Thursday, and a second 747 was spotted at the airport Friday morning.

Both aircraft had the same Kalitta Air logo.

An airport spokesperson told CTV News the second plane was sent with a rescue crew and repair equipment for the first jet.

Several Saskatoon residents headed out to see the jumbo jets up close.

“I didn’t know there was going to be two,” Andrew Unruh said.

“I thought the other one would have been long gone by now. But, yeah, I get to see two, sitting in the same place, same shot.”

The airport said there were no injuries to the seven-member crew that made the emergency landing. The cause of the problem is still unknown.