Saskatoon arsonist identified by video, police say
Police charged a 24-year-old Saskatoon man with arson on Monday after matching him to video sent in from home’s owner.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Witney Avenue South just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, with the first-arriving crews seeing no indication of fire outside the home, according to a news release.
Crews entered the home and found fire damage on the main floor and a possible fire in the attic.
“Crews accessed the attic space and identified hot spots,” the city said.
The scene was turned over to the investigator before 10 p.m.
Police said the homeowner provided video of a suspect, and investigators determined the fire had been set intentionally.
Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, officers identified the suspect from the video while attending to a reported disturbance in the 500 block of Avenue T North, police said.
He was charged with break and enter to commit arson and recklessly causing damage to property.
The damage is estimated at $75,000.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning parents about chemical hazards posed by an Easter bunny necklace made for children.
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
First Nations police services say Ottawa's underfunding amounts to discrimination
The association representing all 36 stand-alone First Nations police services in Canada is backing a human rights complaint alleging Ottawa's "deliberate" underfunding of policing in their communities amounts to discrimination.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?
The Saturday deadline passed and Twitter's blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for -- nobody but Twitter really knows.
Regina
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules: province
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
-
'A rambunctious kid': Murder trial hears Regina mother explain son's injuries in police interview
Chelsea Whitby detailed the numerous ways her 18-month-old son, Emerson, got hurt while in her care, during a child protection interview with police one week before the boy died.
-
'Close the gap': Sask. registered psychiatric nurse association warns of shortage
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan (RPNAS) is warning of a psychiatric nurse shortage in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
'This should be banned': Federal NDP wants update to immigration agreement suspended
The federal NDP is calling for the suspension of a controversial update to an immigration agreement with the United States.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit by spring snow storm
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
Calgary
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
-
'Immediate' steps being taken to improve public safety on CTrains
The City of Calgary says a compilation of added personnel and design changes have been implemented at all CTrain stations to help boost public safety.
Edmonton
-
Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case
Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Thief still at large after armed robbery at Edmonton pharmacy
Police are looking for a man they're calling "armed and dangerous" after a robbery at an Edmonton pharmacy last week.
-
Toronto
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Woman charged after allegedly sticking head out of sunroof on Toronto-area highway
A man and women in their 20s were charged by provincial police Sunday after the woman was allegedly caught with her head sticking out the sunroof of a vehicle while travelling down a Toronto-area highway.
Ottawa
-
Fire survivor describes frantic moments of escape
A survivor of a fatal fire in south Ottawa is sharing the harrowing details of his family's frantic escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
-
An Ottawa company's connection to lunar exploration
An Ottawa company has been testing software set up for lunar exploration for the past eight years, using a 4,000 sq. ft. moon yard.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
‘We’re not Arizona, Missouri or Tennessee’: B.C. MLA tables motion in response to rising anti-drag movement
In response to recent anti-drag laws being passed in the U.S., a Vancouver MLA is calling for B.C.’s government to condemn violence and intimidation of artists and performers in the drag community.
-
Good Samaritans praised for intervening in Stanley park arrest
The Vancouver Police Department is thanking two bystanders who assisted officers who were allegedly assaulted while making an arrest in Stanley Park over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Petition calls for Quebec provincial police officers to team up with social workers on mental crisis calls
A group representing Quebec provincial police officers says members should be accompanied by social workers when responding to calls involving people who are violent and have a history of mental illness.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government has introduced a multibillion-dollar plan to construct more homes as quickly as possible in an attempt to build its way out of the housing crisis.
-
'It's a challenging job': New community safety officers support homeless population in Nanaimo
CTV News Vancouver Island recently spent time with members of Nanaimo's "community safety officer program," which has been up and running since October.
-
Mounties face IIO investigation after man in custody suffers 'serious harm' in North Cowichan
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered "serious harm" while in the custody of Mounties in North Cowichan.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives projected to win majority in P.E.I.
Voters in Prince Edward Island have returned Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives to power.
-
Unmet mental health needs a 'public health emergency': mass shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission is putting pressure on the Nova Scotia government to come up with a plan to improve mental health services in the areas most affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Progressive Conservatives cruise to early lead in Prince Edward Island election race
The Progressive Conservatives in P.E.I. held a commanding early lead as the votes were tallied Monday after an election race dominated by debate over health-care and housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack
The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.
-
-
Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police
A 28-year-old from southern Ontario is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a police traffic stop on Highway 11 in the northeast before crashing the vehicle.
London
-
Bodies discovered during search for missing men
A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont. Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
-
More than a dozen letters urge council to rethink choice for London Police Services Board
A push for city council not to appoint Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) is gaining traction.
-
'West Elgin Arena only holds 377 people': Kraft Hockeyville pre-season NHL game most likely to be played in St. Thomas, Ont.
The small community West Lorne, Ont. is officially Kraft Hockeyville.