SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon police Air Support Unit was involved in two incidents overnight that resulted in arrests.

Around 1:50 a.m., police received a report of an argument in the 800 block of Avenue I South. The Air Support Unit located one person dragging another person down an alley a few blocks away.

They observed the suspect assault the person on the ground, flee on foot, return and deploy bear spray at the victim, police said in a news release.

As the suspect fled the second time, ASU also witnessed the suspect discard the bear spray and were able to direct patrol officers to both the suspect's location and the bear spray. A 15-year-old boy is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of probation.

Then, shortly after 3 a.m., police observed a red Chevrolet Cruze with the wrong license plate driving erratically and at high speeds on Idylwyld Drive near 29th Street.

The Air Support Unit located the vehicle and observed as it continued to travel north to Duck Lake. The two suspects were seen breaking into a building where RCMP officers were able to take them into custody, according to police.

They are charged with evading police, dangerous driving and break and enter.