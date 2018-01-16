Saskatoon is considered an attractive place for millennials to live, according to a list compiled by real estate company Point2Homes.

Point2Homes created a list of 85 Canadians cities said to be best for millennials based on data from Statistics Canada.

Each city was analyzed on factors such as average home selling price, unemployment rate, life satisfaction and percentage of millennials in the city’s total population.

Quebec City was ranked the best city for millennials, while Langley, B.C. was the worst. Saskatoon placed 22, while Regina was 32 on the list.

Saskatoon ranked high in the life satisfaction category, but low in the crime rate.

The full list can be found here.

1. Quebec City

2. Victoria

3. Guelph, Ont.

4. Halifax

5. Ottawa

…

20. Fredericton

21. St. Catharines, Ont.

22. Saskatoon

23. Moncton, N.B.

24. London, Ont.

25. Toronto

…

80. Nanaimo, B.C.

81. Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

82. Chilliwack, B.C.

83. Brantford, Ont.

84. Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

85. Langley, B.C.