SASKATOON -- If there is good news Friday morning, it's that wind speeds are much lower, and the trend should largely hold true throughout the day.

As quickly as it cooled, it warms again Saturday. We could see the daytime high flirt with the freezing point.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -6

Evening: -7

Saturday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -1

Sunday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4