Advertisement
Saskatchewan wakes to colder air, with wind chills pushing into the minus twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 6:02AM CST
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- If there is good news Friday morning, it's that wind speeds are much lower, and the trend should largely hold true throughout the day.
As quickly as it cooled, it warms again Saturday. We could see the daytime high flirt with the freezing point.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: -6
Evening: -7
Saturday –Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -1
Sunday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -4