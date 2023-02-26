Saskatchewan TeleMiracle 47 raises over $5.5 million

Saskatchewan residents have once again opened their hearts, and their wallets, to make TeleMiracle 47 a resounding success — raising a total of $5,519,229.

This year’s event was held in Praireland Park from 9 p.m. on February 25 to 5 p.m. on February 26.

“We've all seen the difference TeleMiracle makes, we've all known someone touched by a TeleMiracle story at some point in their life,” said TeleMiracle 47 Chair Scott Lamb.

Lamb says this year’s turnout for volunteers is one of the highest in recent memory.

“We're really happy to have the Kinsmen Kinettes from across the province. Even some of our friends in Alberta joined us to help,” Lamb said.

One of those volunteers is George Flunder from Yorkton. He has helped out at over 35 TeleMiracle events.

“So nice to be back another year, year after year and it kind of gives me that lift. You feel good all year about it,” said Flunder.

The event included its national cast of Jeffery Straker, Beverley Mahood, Brad Johner, Saskatoon basketball star Micheal Linklater and CTV Saskatoon Morning Live anchor Alex Brown. Langenburg product and country artist Jess Moskaluke was one of several performances.

Lisa Franks was another member of the national cast, who was a recipient of TeleMiracle funding. In 2020 and 2021 she had a wheelchair lift funded by the organization. She described the opportunity to be part of the national cast as a “full circle moment.”

“I think it’s my duty to be able to tell people how much it really involves and changes people’s lives,” she said.

The event also featured a tribute to the late Bob McGrath who appeared on the annual telethon for nearly 40 years. He passed away in December.

TeleMiracle proceeds stay in the province to fund the work of the Kinsmen Foundation. Over $157 million has been raised by TeleMiracle since 1977.