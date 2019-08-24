The semi-final game between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Edmonton Stingers had an exciting finish with the Rattlers winning 85-83 to move on to the final.

The game looked to be in the hands of the Stingers until part way through the second half

“I thought we played hard in the first half but we weren’t …. didn’t have that competitive edge, and at the pro level everybody plays hard, but you’ve got to take it to the next level to compete,” said coach and general manager of the Rattlers, Greg Jockims.

He said a big part of the win was the turnaround in offensive rebounds the Stingers were getting: 11 in the first half, and then only five in the second half.

The championship weekend brought more to Saskatoon than just basketball. There have been festivities since Friday afternoon, including live music.

With the win over the Stingers the Rattlers will be playing against either the Niagra River Lions or the Hamilton Honey Badgers at 4 p.m. on Sunday for the first ever CEBL Championship.

Player of the game Marlon Johnson talked about the impact winning could have

“It would mean a lot, especially because this is for Saskatchewan," he said. "I would like to bring a championship here, and I would like to get one for myself, I’ve never won one. It’d be great man.”