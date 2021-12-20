Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League announces details of 2022 draft

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) has announced details of the 2022 Bantam draft.

“The 2022 SJHL draft will be conducted in an unconventional and unprecedented manner,” the league said in a media release.

The draft will go ahead on June 1, 2022 and will consist of six rounds of selections of 2006 born players, followed by two rounds for players born in 2007.

“The SJHL teams are excited about the upcoming draft and their scouting staffs are working as hard as ever in preparing for June 1," the league says.

The SJHL says more details will be released as the date for the draft approaches.