A report on security services for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) outlines 27 recommendations to optimize security.

The Health Authority says an external consultant, Tony Weeks of BigLean Consultation and Advisory Services, was contracted to review security services across the SHA and offer recommendations.

“The review explored ways of improving safety in the workplace by implementing best practices in security services. The new security program will be built with a focus on staff and patients, who deserve the safest possible environment, free from danger or threat,” Weeks wrote.

The review consisted of multiple focus groups including Metis and Indigenous groups and a survey for security staff and physicians, according to a news release.

Some of the recommendations include developing a leadership structure for an integrated program and centralizing and standardizing security infrastructure and technology, investigations, equipment, reporting and training.

It also recommends a business case be developed to examine staffing options for security including using an in-house staff or contracting out to the private sector. The SHA uses both contracted and in-house services throughout the province.

The recommendations will be used as guidelines as the SHA works to improve security throughout their facilities.