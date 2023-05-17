Saskatchewan called a 'childcare desert' in new report
Child care options are scarce in Saskatchewan, according to a new report.
The "Not Done Yet" report done by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says that 92 per cent of young children in the province don’t have easy access to childcare.
“Saskatchewan has the highest proportion of children living in child care deserts by far: 85,500 younger children live in a postal code where there are more than three children per licensed space,” the report said.
“This means that many more children are living in child care deserts in Saskatchewan than Quebec, even though Quebec has four times the child population.”
The report said that parents in downtown Regina have the best chance of finding a nearby child care space. However, it said in Saskatoon and Regina, there are about two licensed spaces for every 10 children, a coverage rate of just over 20 per cent.
“St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Ontario cities of Barrie, Guelph, Hamilton and Brampton, and Saskatoon scored particularly badly, with low availability of infant spaces compared to their population of infants. In those cities, there is less than one licensed space for every 10 infants.”
Saskatchewan's Education Minister said the report does not tell the full story.
“My understanding is that that report is based on postal codes which don’t really, I think, tell the full story. If parents want, for example, say they live on the outskirts of say, Regina, but they want child care closer to where they work, say downtown, then that postal code of where they live really is irrelevant,” Minister Dustin Duncan said when asked about the report in the legislature on Tuesday.
Duncan also noted Saskatchewan was the third province to hammer out a deal to offer federally-funded $10-a-day child care.
“We are working towards implementing the child care agreement, adding thousands of spaces across the province,” he said during question period.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
BREAKING | Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, sources say
The Doug Ford government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, senior government sources have told The Canadian Press.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
"It's still standing today": B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history
Mill No. 3, which is a National Historic Site, an iconic B.C. landmark and the heartbeat of the Britannia Community, is celebrating 100 years.
Quebec man, 27, fatally shot in Mexico; second tourist death in Oaxaca this week
A Quebec man was fatally shot in Puerto Escondido, a seaside town on Mexico's Pacific coast, the local prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
Black, hairy tongue developed after cancer treatment
In an unusual case study, a woman developed a black and hairy tongue after cancer treatment.
Rumours of alien invasion created to stop math test, Michigan superintendent says
Reports of aliens invading Michigan public schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre pushes back against claim of increased calls following Experience Regina campaign
The Regina Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is speaking out after an open letter claimed the Experience Regina campaign led to an increase of calls to sexual assault services and called for a town hall to discuss the effects of the campaign.
-
'I was ready to faint': Woman wins $1.4M jackpot at VLT in Moose Jaw
A Moose Jaw woman walked away with over $1.4 million after winning big at a Saskatchewan VLT.
-
Saskatchewan called a 'childcare desert' in new report
Child care options are scarce in Saskatchewan, according to a new report.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Manitoba aims to turn homes tied to suspected crime into affordable housing
Six homes connected to suspected criminal activity could soon become affordable housing under a new approach by the Manitoba government to the seizure and sale of criminal assets.
Calgary
-
Chinch bugs return to Calgary lawns this spring with a vengeance
What started as an issue for Calgary homeowners living in southeast communities has now spread to lawns across the city.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food is apologizing while staying on to run in the Alberta election.
-
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food is apologizing while staying on to run in the Alberta election.
-
Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police
One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
5 homes destroyed by Drayton Valley fire; no 'looting' but some people arrested: officials
Five homes have been destroyed by flames and "several" people have been arrested for breaking and entering following 12 days of mandatory evacuation in Drayton Valley.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, sources say
The Doug Ford government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, senior government sources have told The Canadian Press.
-
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
-
Hong Kong is giving away half a million flights to tourists. Here's how Canadians can book one
Hong Kong is offering flights to Canadians as part of a giveaway meant to attract tourists to the city after two years of strict pandemic measures.
Ottawa
-
Seven people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Seven people suffered injuries when an OC Transpo bus veered off Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end and into a ditch.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
-
Bear spotted in west Ottawa neighbourhood tranquilized and relocated
Ottawa Bylaw says a bear that was spotted in a west-end neighbourhood Wednesday was tranquilized by NCC staff and will be relocated.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Incident involving taxi draws large police presence to uptown New Westminster
An incident involving a taxi prompted road closures and drew a large police presence to New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.
-
400 cars keyed at Metro Vancouver dealerships, police say
Mounties in Coquitlam are trying to identify a woman suspected of keying more than 400 cars at two dealerships, causing an estimated $500,000 in damage.
-
Pattullo Bridge to close in one direction for 5 days over May long weekend
The Pattullo Bridge will be closed for another long weekend, this time between 7 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Girl, 10, in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end
A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say.
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay municipal worker struck and killed in crash
A 52-year-old municipal worker and father of two young children is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while inspecting a manhole cover in Oak Bay on Wednesday morning.
-
Suspect sought after bear spray attack at Nanaimo store
Mounties are searching for a suspect who is described as a white man of medium height with a slim build after two convenience store clerks were injured in a bear spray attack in Nanaimo.
-
Salt Spring Island hospital foundation seeks injunction to remove tenants of Seabreeze Inne
The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, which represents the only hospital on Salt Spring Island, is seeking an injunction to remove people who are living in six units of the Seabreeze Inne, which was purchased by the hospital foundation to use as housing for workers.
Atlantic
-
Crews contain 60% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
-
N.B. health network gives recruitment update: 'We'll be at this for a while'
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has recruited almost 2,400 new health-care professionals for the province but it's only a net gain of 550 employees.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
Northern Ontario
-
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
-
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
London
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road
A careless driving charge has been laid after a collision involving two commercial vehicles. Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, and Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.
-
The future of fireworks: Will London, Ont. continue the pyrotechnic displays?
Lighting the fuse on the fireworks discussion. Opponents of traditional firework displays are looking forward to reviewing the bylaw that governs how and when fireworks are used.