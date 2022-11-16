Saskatchewan-based furniture manufacturer receives license to Sask. timber

The Ministry of Energy and Resources approved a timber allocation for Saskatchewan-based Pivot Furniture of 101,000 cubic metres.

"It is exciting that the Government of Saskatchewan is supporting the circular economy with this timber allocation," Pivot Co-Founder Brendon Sled said.

"This is a major signal for climate tech companies to consider investing in Saskatchewan."

Pivot is a Saskatchewan-based tech company with furniture design centres in Prince Albert and Saskatoon. The company says this allocation will help create more forestry jobs for the region.

The province's website says the volume-based supply license is given to large forest companies, and small forestry businesses with sound business plans for timber use.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to promoting a strong and competitive forestry sector,” said the Minister of Energy and Resources Jim Reiter.

Between 2021 and 2024, the sector is expected to spend nearly $1 billion in capital investments and create 3,100 direct and indirect jobs.

The forestry sector currently supports nearly 8,000 direct and indirect jobs, with Indigenous people making up 27 per cent of the total forestry workforce.

More than half of Saskatchewan is covered in forests, with 97 per cent of those on provincial Crown Land.