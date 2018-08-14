

The Canadian Press





In a cringe-worthy accident, a Saskatchewan woman lost a finger after her ring got caught on an indoor waterslide.

Claire Clark was celebrating her granddaughter's third birthday at West Edmonton Mall's water park when she decided to take a ride on a slide called the Corkscrew.

Clark's ring got stuck on a piece of padded mesh and foam, causing a severe injury that required amputation.

Clark says people who are wearing jewelry should be told to take it off before they go down the waterslides.