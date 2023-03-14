Sask. woman charged with concealing the body of a child

RCMP in Saskatchewan have charged a 33-year-old woman with concealing the body of a child.

The investigation which led to the charge began more than a year ago, according to an RCMP news release.

On Jan. 5, 2022 the sudden death of an infant was reported to Onion Lake RCMP.

Based on preliminary information, the investigation into the death was turned over to the Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit.

"RCMP Major Crimes worked closely with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service over the coming months to investigate the cause and circumstances of the death," the RCMP news release said.

"As a result of investigation and extensive consultation with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Crown, 33-year-old Tashia Turner of Onion Lake Cree Nation, has been charged."

Turner was arrested on March 7 without incident, RCMP said.

She was released and is expected to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 19.