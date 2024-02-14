SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies in hospital

    RCMP
    Share

    A 35-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder following an assault in Big Island Lake Cree Nation at the beginning of January.

    RCMP said the man who suffered the assault on Jan. 2 died from his injuries in hospital on Jan. 18.

    The next of kin have been notified and victim services have been made available to them, police said.

    “Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation which has been deemed a homicide,” RCMP said.

    Doreen Oseemeemow, 35, was arrested at the residence and appeared in court on Tuesday.

    Oseemeemow was charged with one count of second-degree murder and her previous charges, including aggravated assault, have been withdrawn, RCMP said.

    Her next court appearance is on March 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News