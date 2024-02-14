Sask. woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies in hospital

A 35-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder following an assault in Big Island Lake Cree Nation at the beginning of January.

RCMP said the man who suffered the assault on Jan. 2 died from his injuries in hospital on Jan. 18.

The next of kin have been notified and victim services have been made available to them, police said.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation which has been deemed a homicide,” RCMP said.

Doreen Oseemeemow, 35, was arrested at the residence and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Oseemeemow was charged with one count of second-degree murder and her previous charges, including aggravated assault, have been withdrawn, RCMP said.

Her next court appearance is on March 12, 2024.