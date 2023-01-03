Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial

A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.

Dawn Walker made the decision in a provincial court on Tuesday. Tara Boghosian, one of Walker’s lawyers, also said her client waived her right to a jury trial and to a preliminary inquiry.

Walker and her seven-year-old son were reported missing in July 2022.

After extensive searches by the public and police spanning nearly two weeks, the woman and the boy were found safe in Oregon City, Ore.

Walker was charged with public mischief, parental abduction and identity fraud.

Crown Prosecutor Lee Hnatiuk said he wasn’t aware of the trial plans because a trial sheet wasn’t filed by the defence.

Boghosian said she wasn’t aware of the Saskatoon-specific court procedures.

Walker hasn’t made a plea, but the push for a trial indicates she will plead not-guilty.

The case is set to be back in court on Thursday, where trial dates will be set and Walker’s formal not-guilty plea will likely be made.