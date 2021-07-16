SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning residents in the central and northern parts of the province about smoke in the air.

The poor air quality is due to 135 active wildfires burning, mostly in the north.

The SHA recommends reducing activity outdoors, especially for older adults and people with heart and lung conditions. It also says air conditioning can help circulate the air, and to keep windows and doors closed.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Saskatoon.

Its Air Quality Health Index shows a “very high risk” for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Buffalo Narrows on Friday.