Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people

A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.

The evacuation of Fond du Lac Denesuline Nation community members is focused on those with "cardio-respiratory conditions and other health issues," a news release from the community said.

"We're grateful for everyone's help, and we'll keep watching what's happening and do what needs to be done,” said Chief Kevin Mercredi said in the news release.

The Todos wildfire burning near the community is considered "uncontained" by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency. It was nearly 4000 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning, according to the agency.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing accommodations and essential services for the evacuated people, the news release said.