Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire

A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.

The former hotel, post office and town office in Wiseton, Sask. went up in flames on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from a local, who shared photos of the hotel and a nearby building ablaze.

(Source: Dave Westbury / Facebook)

“Feeling pretty bad for my hometown of Wiseton,” Dave Westbury said in the post.

“Even though the hotel has been closed for a while we all had a lot of good memories there. Never easy seeing a part of history being destroyed.”

The Village of Wiseton hasn't said how the fire started before it destroyed both buildings, but it has said the community is now under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Postal services have been moved to the nearby community of Dinsmore.

(Source: Dave Westbury / Facebook)

Westbury said he was grateful there wasn’t stronger wind, as it could have pushed the fire to his parents’ and brother’s house nearby.

“Huge thank you has to go out to all the fire departments involved and to all the farmers who brought water into town.

Wiseton, which had a population of 79 people in the 2016 census, is located about 150 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

-With Canadian Press files

(Source: Dave Westbury / Facebook)