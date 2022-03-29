Sask. Ukrainian dance group goes ahead with performance to show 'strength' of culture
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble (PFE) has faced questions about hosting its annual amateur dance showcase at the end of April amidst all the death and heartache in their homeland.
“I remember when the war broke out, a couple of days later I was contacted by people asking if we’re going to be cancelling our event. I had to take a step back,” Tawni Cherepuschak, PFE Showcase coordinator told CTV News.
The event had been cancelled for two years because of the pandemic and with months of planning under their belt for the 2022 event, they had to potentially pivot again.
Cherepuschak had to consult with the director of PFE, who is from Ukraine as well as others, but she says the right decision came easy.
“Now more than ever before we need to share our love of dance and Ukrainian culture,” she said.
“Ukraine is fighting for the right thing. For their values and it’s very important for all of us around the world. So showing that pride, showing that strength, culture and especially dance will do that — so we will dance,” the director Serhij Koroliuk who hails from the western Ukraine city of L’viv said.
Current cast members who help run the amateur showcase also echo that sentiment as they continue to practice the art form.
“They are unable to dance right now, so you are still able to dance so keep dancing. Keep these traditions going, dance extra hard for them,” Austyn Kozun said.
As Ukrainians stand strong and fight the invasion, the dancers are trying to do their part.
“It’s extra important to show up and show the strength and the uniqueness of the culture because that’s being threatened right now,” Kelsee Douglas said.
The ensemble is preparing to take their passion to North Battleford for an upcoming show with plans to give some of the proceeds to Ukraine.
A fundraising concert following their showcase event in April also contributed financially with local dance groups invited to take part.
“A collaborative effort between many groups in Saskatoon and area where we come together and do a performance and raise funds to send to Ukraine,” Cherepuschak said.
Even watching all the images about the destruction and death in his home country where his family still lives, Koroliuk can find peace carrying on the dance traditions.
“The dancing and being in the dance studio helps me clear my mind and escape from those thoughts.”
