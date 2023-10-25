Sask. to expand worker's compensation coverage for firefighters with cancer

Saskatchewan is increasing the number of cancers that will trigger automatic workers' compensation benefits for firefighters.

In its throne speech on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Party government announced the changes to the province's workers' compensation act.

Under the new rules, six additional types of cancer will qualify for presumptive coverage for firefighters following a diagnosis.

Primary site pancreatic, thyroid, penile, soft tissue sarcoma, mesothelioma and laryngeal cancer join the list of 10 other cancers outlined already in the act.

The government says the change will give Saskatchewan firefighters the broadest presumptive cancer coverage of any province.