Sask. teens facing multiple charges after assaulting police

Four teens face multiple charges for allegedly assaulting police officers are being involved in a group brawl in the area of Junor Avenue and Hampton Gate Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving about 15 to 20 youths. Upon arrival, officers found a group of youth surrounding an injured boy.

When officers attempted to intervene and help the injured youth, they say they were met with resistance from the group. Police say an imitation firearm was located on one of the youths.

“While officers were seizing this weapon, a youth female advanced towards one of the officers. Upon attempting to effect her arrest, multiple other youth began assaulting the two police officers,” Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

After the tussle started between the officers and the youths, more officers were called to the scene for help.

Two 15-year-old boys and two girls, 14 and 15, were arrested following the incident. They were charged with public intoxication, obstructing police, theft under $5000, and assaulting police officers.

The injured boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the two assaulted police officers also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.