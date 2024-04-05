Sask. teens charged after bear spray and knife seized

Three teenagers have been charged after bear spray, a knife, and a bottle of alcohol were seized by Saskatoon police.

Officers responded to a report of three youths possibly armed with weapons on the 2400 block of 22nd Street West shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

After locating the suspects, officers seized bear spray, a knife, and a bottle of alcohol.

As a result a 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with court-imposed conditions.

The second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon.

Police say another 16-year-old boy was charged with failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.