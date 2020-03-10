SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) says all remaining basketball playoffs will be cancelled if the job action announced Monday by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is not lifted by Wednesday afternoon.

"The SHSAA relies heavily on the volunteer efforts of teachers across this province to provide educational athletic experiences to our students. Without Saskatchewan teachers available to participate in SHSAA activities as a coach, official or organizer, SHSAA events cannot continue to be offered," the association said in a news release.

On Monday, the STF announced that its members will no longer offer voluntary or extracurricular services starting March 12, due to an ongoing contract dispute between the province and the union.

The job action would see teachers working no more than 15 minutes before or 15 minutes after the school day.

This would affect extracurricular activities like band rehearsals, sporting events and practices as well as other club meetings.

The STF said all events normally taking place during school hours, including recess, lunch and bus supervision will continue.

In response, the SHSAA said it will cancel all remaining basketball playoffs if these sanctions are not lifted before 3:30 p.m. on March 11 due to the lack of teacher involvement and the constraints this would have on schools and host sites to plan and prepare for the events.

“It will be most unfortunate if the two sides cannot come to an arrangement that will allow the sanctions to be lifted,” the SHSAA said in a news release.

About 1,700 students and 300 coaches would be impacted by the cancellation, according to the SHSAA.

The Regina Public and Catholic school boards announced the cancellation of all extracurricular activities and the possibility of changes to busing services.

As of right now, no new talks are scheduled between the province and the STF.