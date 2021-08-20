PRINCE ALBERT -- By the end of 2021, the Ministry of Highways says it will spend $67.8 million to complete improvements to airports and provincial highways in north Saskatchewan.

"Airports represent an important lifeline for our northern residents to the rest of Saskatchewan and Canada," Minister of Highways Fred Bradshaw said in a media release.

The ministry operates 16 airports in northern Saskatchewan.

The largest rehabilitation project is the $14 million Fond-du-Lac airport upgrade to improve the runway, taxiway and apron and the installation of a new airfield lighting system.

The airport was the site of a fatal plane crash in 2017 which left 19-year-old Arson Fern Jr. dead and prompted safety recommendations from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada the following year.

Work is expected to be completed this fall.

Other projects include:

Pelican Narrows Airport: Fencing and permanent lighting installation;

Meadow Lake Airport: Rehabilitation of the airfield electrical system, including replacing underground wiring, pull pits, transformers and installing or replacing LED runway lights;

Cumberland House Airport: Apron and taxiway grading and base strengthening;

Highway 106: Spot improvements between the junction of Highway 135 and Creighton;

Highway 135: Gravel road upgrade approximately 14 km south of Pelican Narrows;

Highway 155: Spot improvements at approximately five locations on Highway 155 north of Buffalo Narrows and three locations on Highway 908; and

Highway 905: Gravel road upgrade from Cigar Lake to McClean Lake Access Road.

