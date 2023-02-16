Sask. seeing shortage of qualified pilot applicants for air ambulance services
Air ambulance services in the province say they are feeling the impact of a shortage of qualified pilots due to a number of reasons.
Saskatchewan Air Ambulance (SAA) told CTV News, like the rest of the aviation industry, its facing challenges in attracting skilled pilots.
“This has resulted in posting pilot job ads more frequently and for longer periods of time, as well as turnover, which has required additional onboarding training,” the province said.
It adds that part-time pilots are being used to cover shifts as required, but hasn’t stopped SAA being able to maintain 24/7 service.
“There is a lot of competition for pilot talent right now across Canada and we need to attract pilots to our organization,” said Dan Knisley, acting director of SAA.
The province has two aircrafts based in Saskatoon and staffs around 20 pilots, to keep in line with federal regulations for flight duty.
“It’s much like the trucking industry where we can only fly so many hours in a day and have to have mandated rest,” Knisley told CTV News.
STARS, which provides air ambulance services across the prairies, says it’s also felt the impact of the shortage of qualified pilots. One of the reasons includes pilots not renewing their medical requirements, leading to fewer qualified applicants.
Pilots who are able to fly in a two-crew environment and in instrument conditions are just some of the skills needed for the job.
“Being a 24/7 operation we fly with night vision goggles so if you have that type of background it can definitely be a desired skill set to come work at STARS,” said STARS director of flight operations Jason Arthur.
Arthur says Saskatoon and Regina bases are fully staffed and the organization has a pool of pilots meant for back up.
“If a pilot is off on vacation or calls in sick, we have the depth of pilots to cover that shortage,” Arthur said.
While the situation isn’t critical at this point in time, it could impact people down the line if there aren’t enough pilots.
“What will happen is those patients will not have the quickest mode of transport to critical care that they need,” said president and CEO of the Helicopter Association of Canada, Trevor Mitchell.
Mitchell says in order to draw more people to the industry, it needs to leverage provincial and federal governments to make funding available for training opportunities.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to import children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to import 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
The three mysterious objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he promised new rules to better govern the continent's crowded skies.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
Trudeau to deploy navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence gathering
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
Regina
-
Diocese seeks removal of heritage status for St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina
St. Matthew’s Anglican Church could become a community hub in the Heritage neighbourhood. However, its heritage designation status is standing in the way of any future development plans.
-
Saskatchewan landscape rooted in Regina Symphony Orchestra’s debut composition for students
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) kicked off its In Schools Live Performance program Thursday by performing a new concert designed for students.
-
Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building
Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
'It's wrong': Centre Flavie denies donation from Manitoba Housing resident
A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against when trying to donate some gently used toys and clothing to a local not-for-profit this week.
Calgary
-
Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Edmonton
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Jean says he won't recommend min. wage rollback as suspicion grows over secrecy of 3-year-old report
Alberta's jobs minister is still "reviewing" a minimum wage report delivered to the government in 2020 despite calls for Brian Jean to share it publicly – including from the man who led the panel that wrote it.
-
Alberta appoints oilpatch veterans to advise government on province's energy future
Premier Danielle Smith will turn to a panel of five oilpatch veterans to advise her government on the future of Alberta's energy industry.
Toronto
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
Five-year-old boy in critical condition, mother dead after 90-feet fall into Niagara Gorge
Officials say a woman is dead and her five-year-old son is in critical condition after they fell into the gorge near the Cave of the Winds complex in Niagara Falls, New York.
-
Toronto police officer charged after service firearm stolen while off-duty
The Toronto Police Service has charged one of its officers with careless storage of a firearm after his service gun was stolen on Wednesday while he was off-duty.
Ottawa
-
'I'm angry at the Ontario government': Ottawa couple pays $80,000 out of pocket for cancer treatment
An Ottawa couple say they have spent nearly $80,000 of their own money for cancer treatment, which they say the province covers for other people.
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 12 charges laid against former teacher for historical sex offences, North Vancouver RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say charges have been laid against a former elementary school teacher in connection to assaults that allegedly took place more than 40 years ago.
-
B.C. search and rescue team says 'treasured member' died in recent avalanche
One of the two people killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Cariboo region last weekend was an off-duty volunteer member of the local search and rescue team.
-
'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East Vancouver
A Vancouver bike share station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue has become the city's latest battleground for cyclists and motorists.
Montreal
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
-
Funeral for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral was held Thursday for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier took place around 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Groupe TVA announces 240 job cuts as part of restructuring plan
Quebecor announced the elimination of 240 jobs, including 140 jobs being cut from Groupe TVA, due to what it described as a difficult context in the television industry. Another 100 positions related to other Quebecor entities are also being cut, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Residents are clearly divided': BC Ferries halts terminal expansion on Denman Island after protests
BC Ferries is pumping the brakes on its plans to expand its ferry terminal on Denman Island following pushback from some residents.
-
Victoria police officer's lost notebook prompts call for OPCC investigation
Victoria police are asking B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to open an investigation after learning that an officer's notebook was lost late last year.
-
Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in Ukraine
A Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
Two young people in custody, fake firearm seized following school lockdown in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling
Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
Shoreline communities building boom continues
The building boom in Port Elgin and Southampton continued to reach new heights in 2022.