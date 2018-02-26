

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Rush have acquired the fifth all-time goal scorer in the National Lacrosse League.

Dan Dawson, 36, comes to the team from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2018 draft and a third-round selection for the 2020 entry draft.

Dawson is currently in his 17th season with the NLL. The Oakville, Ont., native has scored 469 goals during his career and 802 assists.

He holds the current NLL Ironman streak, having played 234 straight games between March 9, 2002, and Dec. 29, 2016.