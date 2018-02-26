Sask. Rush get Dan Dawson from the Rochester Knighthawks
NLL (National Lacrosse League) player profile photo on Rochester Knighthawks' Dan Dawson during a recent playoff game in Calgary, Alberta on May 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 11:41AM CST
The Saskatchewan Rush have acquired the fifth all-time goal scorer in the National Lacrosse League.
Dan Dawson, 36, comes to the team from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2018 draft and a third-round selection for the 2020 entry draft.
Dawson is currently in his 17th season with the NLL. The Oakville, Ont., native has scored 469 goals during his career and 802 assists.
He holds the current NLL Ironman streak, having played 234 straight games between March 9, 2002, and Dec. 29, 2016.
