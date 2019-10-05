SASKATOON -- A program that gives back to deserving people with new furnaces and air conditioning units has helped another person.

Daniel Richer is one of the latest people to be helped by a program called “Feel the Love”. It’s operated by climate control company Lennox.

“Daniel is the perfect recipient,” said Gibbon Heating and Air Conditioning owner Brent Badrock. “He helps everyone out, always doing something for someone, and now it’s time for him to get something back.”

“Feel the Love” was created in 2009 and is intended to help and give back to people who help out their community.

Richer was nominated by a coworker for his tireless work for a non-profit housing company and his willingness to help out.

Two heating and air conditioning companies paired up with Lennox; Badrock and Gibbon and J.O.B donated their time off on a Saturday to get the systems installed for the recipients.

“I’m lucky, I’m blessed with good people, but that’s nothing really new in Saskatchewan,” J.O.B owner Jeff Bolton says. “That’s the kind of people that we have here.”

Another recipient was Roberta Bernett, who says this is coming just in time ahead of another cold winter.

She nominated her mother last year, but she has since died as a result of a brain tumour.

Lennox reviewed the application and decided to install the furnace to honour the work Bernett’s mother did in her community.

“She had given her time to the homeless and to inner-city people, so I thought, you know what? It’s time for her to have a break,” Bernett said.

“Feel the Love” accepts nominations of recipients annually.