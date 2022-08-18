Sask. RCMP warning of text message scam
Saskatchewan RCMP is warning people of a text message came happening around the province.
In each report to officers, a person received a text message from a sender claiming to be from an escort company, accusing the receiver of having used their services without paying. The sender then demands money and tells the victim if payment is not sent, his or her safety, friends, and family will be in danger.
Graphic images of “violent scenarios including assaults and homicides” are also sent with these text messages, according to an RCMP news release.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is reminding people to stay vigilant when receiving unsolicited text messages and never provide any personal or sensitive information.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
Pope Francis is declaring that there is not enough evidence to open a canonical investigation for sexual assault against Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet. The pontiff made the statement Thursday through the director of the Holy See press office.
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party: Finland PM Sanna Marin
Finland's prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a 'wild' party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends.
BREAKING | Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Turkey's president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.
Keremeos Creek wildfire: B.C. officials lift all evacuation orders, some remain on alert
Local authorities in British Columbia's Okanagan region say all evacuation orders around the so-called Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton have been rescinded.
Regina
-
Here's how many parking tickets have been issued in Regina this year
The number of parking tickets issued in Regina through the first six months of the year is up 115 per cent from 2021 levels.
-
Sask. harvest progress reaches 5 per cent: crop report
Harvest progress has reached five per cent across Saskatchewan, just behind the five-year average of eight percent for the week of Aug. 9-15, according to the latest provincial crop report.
-
'Step in the right direction': Sask. government works to end healthcare disruption in Balcarres
The Town of Balcarres has been delivered a new set of promises from the provincial government regarding the reopening of the lab department at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Suspects riding ATV shot 4-year-old girl: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP alleges that a four-year-old girl was shot by two suspects riding around on an ATV in Norway House on Tuesday.
-
'We feel settled': Pukatawagan residents to return home thanks to temporary generators
A community in northern Manitoba evacuated over a month ago due to the threat of wildfire can return home thanks to the installation of a pair of temporary generators.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, man injured in early morning Evergreen shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
-
Pedestrian killed by CTrain in city's southwest
One person is dead after they were hit by a CTrain along Bow Trail shortly after midnight.
-
Team releases endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into B.C. wetlands
More than 1,900 tadpoles of the endangered northern leopard frog have been released into the wild in the last few months.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates emergency weather response with hot weekend ahead
The city has activated its extreme weather response to keep vulnerable people safe during the hot weather forecasted over the weekend.
-
2 charged in glasses heist from Fort Saskatchewan business, 1 still at large
Two people have been arrested and charged after more than $50,000 in frames were stolen from a Fort Saskatchewan eye care clinic earlier this week.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of Highway 16 crash
A motorcyclist was flown by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton Wednesday night after a crash with a motorhome on Highway 16 east of Edmonton.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
Here's the reaction to Ontario's health-care system changes
Ontario health-care workers, advocates and politicians say they are "deeply troubled" by the slew of health-care and long-term care announcements released Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group alleges attempted eviction from Ottawa church
Tensions are high at a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent between the property owner and the group with ties to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation planning to purchase the property this fall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Vancouver
-
Representing Canada, Vancouver team defeats Australia in Little League World Series
It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series.
-
Waterfront development dispute: Supreme Court won't hear appeal over $1B Vancouver property
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from property developer Concord Pacific Acquisitions, ending a long-running legal dispute over the billion-dollar development of one of Vancouver's last parcels of waterfront land.
-
B.C. breaks temperature records amid brief heat wave
Wednesday’s heat wave, which gripped much of southern British Columbia, broke a number of temperature records in the province.
Montreal
-
2 dead in Laurentians in presumed domestic violence, children in youth protection
A case of alleged domestic violence has left two people dead and two children in youth protection in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
Pope Francis is declaring that there is not enough evidence to open a canonical investigation for sexual assault against Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet. The pontiff made the statement Thursday through the director of the Holy See press office.
-
Quebec COVID-19 vaccinations increase as infection rates remain stable
The number of Quebecers receiving treatment for COVID-19 has increased by eight, according to public health officials.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Cliff jumper suffers serious injuries in plunge at Comox Lake
A 20-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after he suffered serious injuries while cliff jumping at Comox Lake, near Cumberland, B.C. Firefighters and paramedics were called to a spot known as Devil's Ladder, a 30-metre rock face that has long attracted adventure-seekers.
-
E-bike stolen from Nanaimo hospital worker while on shift
Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a stolen e-bike that was swiped outside of the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Wednesday night.
-
Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries
The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police investigating Wednesday afternoon homicide
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Number of New Brunswickers waiting in hospital for nursing home beds increases, again
Despite promises that it’s a priority, the number of people, mostly seniors, waiting in New Brunswick hospitals for a nursing home bed has increased, according to numbers collected by the Coalition for Seniors’ Rights.
-
Pain, fever medicines for children scarce on pharmacy shelves
The IWK Health Centre says its inpatient and emergency supplies of liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen products is adequate.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. MPP begs province to stop the closure remote community's only health care option
With another small northern Ontario community set to lose its only health care provider at the end of the month, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is begging the province for help.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
-
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
London
-
London man arrested in St. Catherines after armed robbery in North Bay: Police
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in St. Catherines in relation to an armed robbery in North Bay. On Aug. 16, Niagara Regional Police Service notified officers in St. Catherines that a wanted person may be in the area. On Aug. 17, police found and arrested a suspect in the area of Montebello Park, in St. Catharines.
-
Woodstock man charged after witnesses report explosions
Just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, and again around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at the intersection of Wilson Street and Peel Street to investigate a weapons-related call.
-
Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash
OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address