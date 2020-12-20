Advertisement
Sask. RCMP surround rural home on Sturgeon Lake First Nation
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 4:40PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Mounties have surrounded a rural residence on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Sunday, approximately 29 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, according to a news release.
Local and area residents are being told to expect an increased police presence on the first nation for an “undetermined period of time as police conduct a thorough investigation,” RCMP said.
An update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available, RCMP said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.