Sask. RCMP seek public assistance locating missing man
The Turner Lake RCMP is asking people who live around La Loche, Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake and Dillon to check their properties for signs of a missing man.
Bartholomew Herman, 47, was reported missing on Nov. 16, according to an RCMP news release.
Herman — also nicknamed “Bart” or “Moon” — has connections to Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake, Bear Creek, Dillor, La Loche, Fond du Lac, Meadow Lake, Fort McMurray and Cold Lake, the RCMP said.
He was last seen walking along Highway 155 near Bear Creek after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Herman is about 175 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches with black hair and brown eyes, according to the news release.
The RCMP said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and winter boots when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Herman’s whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP or their local police.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
BREAKING | Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
What we know about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ nightclub shooting
A 22-year-old gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 others in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday, police said Sunday.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff
In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar.
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
LIVE | Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina
Follow along as CTV News Regina provides coverage and live updates from the 109th Grey Cup.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina
Follow along as CTV News Regina provides coverage and live updates from the 109th Grey Cup.
-
Reactions to the Grey Cup Halftime Show
Country musicians Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Ontario’s Josh Ross performed at the Grey Cup Halftime Show on Sunday. Here are some reactions from football fans.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
-
'I grew up farming coffee': Couple brings Rwandan coffee to Winnipeg
A local coffee company is staying true to it's founder's African roots, while helping Rwandan coffee growers rebuild their industry.
-
Emails to Manitoba premier provide a snapshot of public feedback on pandemic rules
WINNIPEG -- Dictator. Criminal. Greedy.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to talk budget with tax increases on the table
Calgary councillors are set to deliberate and hear feedback on its biggest issue yet: its multi-billion dollar four-year budget.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alta. paramedic called to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta Health Services paramedic suffered the cruellest blow, when a fatally injured teenage girl in a motor vehicle collision turned out to be her daughter.
-
3 Dead horses in ditch by side of Trans-Canada
Officials say they are aware that several dead horses are still lying in the ditch near the junction of Highway 40 and the Trans-Canada.
Edmonton
-
City, downtown business association call out comments made after tree announcement
The city and the Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) issued a joint statement on Sunday calling out racist comments made about Edmonton’s mayor and EDBA staff in the wake of the announcement of the city’s holiday plans.
-
Edmonton pharmacies awaiting shipments of children's Tylenol
Local pharmacists are preparing to receive shipments of children’s Tylenol after Health Canada announced on Monday that it had secured a foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen.
-
Weekend markets cater to all kinds of Edmontonians
Unique gifts were on offer this weekend in Edmonton, connecting shoppers with local vendors.
Toronto
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
-
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
Ottawa
-
Schools in Ottawa, eastern Ontario open on Monday after strike averted by education workers
All elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will be open for in-person learning on Monday, after the union representing education workers reached a new agreement with the province.
-
'She was not herself': Ottawa family shares daughter's experience with RSV at CHEO
An Ottawa family is sharing their painful experience watching their daughter struggle in hospital with a respiratory virus.
-
Child's death from flu confirmed in eastern Ontario
As respiratory infections among children surge in Ontario, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a child in the region recently died of the flu.
Vancouver
-
Premier Eby lays out ambitious public safety plan for B.C. But can he deliver?
Some 48 hours after he took his oath of office, B.C. Premier David Eby held a rare weekend press conference with a clear strategy: to convey to the public that he's on top of the biggest issues of the day, and willing to work overtime to address them.
-
Province will partially fund Vancouver’s new 100 mental health nurses, mayor says
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said his party’s plan to hire 100 new police officers and 100 new mental health nurses will be partially funded by the province.
-
'Backpack Buddies' working to make sure children don't go hungry as inflation hits British Columbians hard
Whether it's produce or presents, this December is expected to be much more costly for British Columbian's than last year's.
Montreal
-
'They killed him:' Family of Montreal man shot by police still seeking answers, two months later
The family of a 38-year-old man killed by Montreal police two months ago held a rally on Sunday to amplify their calls for answers. Ronny Kay, a financial advisor from Nun's Island in Montreal, was fatally shot during an SPVM intervention on Sept. 17. His family is still questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Company running 48 Quebec seniors' homes files for creditor protection, leaving residents uneasy
A Quebec company that runs over 48 seniors homes has filed for creditor protection, leaving residents uneasy about the future. In a note sent to over 14,000 seniors on Nov. 14, Selection Retraite said the request is a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and hiked interest rates, but stressed that it would not impact services.
-
Parti Quebecois Leader St-Pierre Plamondon calls for his party's 'right to exist'
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
-
'Backpack Buddies' working to make sure children don't go hungry as inflation hits British Columbians hard
Whether it's produce or presents, this December is expected to be much more costly for British Columbian's than last year's.
-
B.C. senior releases first album of original songs at age 80
Emma Robbins learned to play guitar at age eight, won regional singing competitions at 10, and by 16, was earning fame across the Maritimes, performing on TV every week. Motherhood took her away from music, however, until recently, when she released her first album at age 80.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings issued for northern Cape Breton, hazardous conditions expected
Nova Scotia’s first significant snowfall of the season is expected to take place in the Cape Breton Highlands early Monday.
-
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked following LGBTQ2S+ nightclub shooting
Ceremonies of remembrance are being held across Canada, and around the world, Sunday to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to hate and anti-transgender violence.
-
Police investigating report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
Alpaca farming: One year later
About a year ago, Terri Veerman, joined by her husband Pat, and daughters Jayda and Gabby moved from southern Ontario to Bruce Mines to become alpaca farmers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
London
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
Approval to serve alcohol at 7 a.m. has World Cup fans, bar owners excited
The opening goal of the 2022 World Cup brought Diego Guetierrez out of his seat. The Londoner born in Ecuador was watching the first match with his brother Paul at Scot’s Corner in downtown London, Ont. Sunday. “Being in the first match is pretty awesome,” said Paul. “We get to inaugurate the World Cup.”
-
Snow squalls paralyze midwestern Ontario
Mother Nature has greeted midwestern Ontario with a vengeance this weekend, as the region has been paralyzed by snow squalls for multiple days, creating dangerous road conditions for drivers. Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce remain under a snow squall warning from Environment Canada, while local police urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible.