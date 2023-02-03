Sask. RCMP searching for escaped penitentiary inmate

Brian Patrick Aubichon is said to have walked away from the Sask. Penitentiary Thursday. (RCMP) Brian Patrick Aubichon is said to have walked away from the Sask. Penitentiary Thursday. (RCMP)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London