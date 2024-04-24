Sask. RCMP say this Alberta man tampered with his electronic monitoring device

Spiritwood RCMP are asking the public for help locating 33-year-old Nathaniel Sakebow of Edmonton.

Sakebow is wanted for breaching court-ordered conditions related to a manslaughter charge.

On July 15 last year, Sakebow was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to a homicide on Witchekan Lake First Nation, RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said he was released on conditions — including GPS electronic monitoring and a 24-hour curfew — after appearing in court on Friday.

On Tuesday, officers received a report that Sakebow had tampered with the electronic monitoring device, which prompted RCMP to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Nathaniel Sakebow is described as five feet, seven inches tall and approximately 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

RCMP said Sakebow is known to travel to Pelican Lake First Nation and Witchekan Lake First Nation, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you see Sakebow, RCMP say not to approach him and call your local police.