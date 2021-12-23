Sask. RCMP release video of 'brazen' ATM theft in hopes of generating leads

Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing security camera footage, hoping for leads in the investigation into a "brazen" ATM theft earlier this year.

On June 22, RCMP responded to a 5:15 a.m. report of a break-in at a business on Highway 2, north of Prince Albert.

The door of the business was smashed and the ATM was dragged outside and loaded into the back of a white Nissan Rogue SUV.

“ATMs are bulky. They’re heavy. It takes some planning to enter a business and take one. Also, this was right at the side of a major area highway," Prince Albert RCMP Sgt. Lisa Molle said in a previous media release about the incident.

"That’s why we are sure that there are people that have information about this brazen crime against a local business.”

The video, released on Wednesday, shows a white Nissan Rogue pulling into the parking lot of a business and backing up to the door.

Another recording, captured inside the building, shows three people smashing through the glass door and wrestling the ATM outside.

The ATM is dragged across the broken glass and loaded into the van, with a fourth individual seen helping to slide it into the vehicle.

The SUV, which police say has a licence plate that begins with 233, then drives off into the night.

“We’ve been actively investigating this theft, but we know that someone is likely holding the piece of information that could help us charge those involved," Molle said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.