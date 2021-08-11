SASKATOON -- RCMP say residents in the areas surrounding Prince Albert may see an increased police presence as police look for carjacking suspects.

“Residents in these areas are advised to not approach suspicious individuals and to immediately report any suspicious people or activity to police by calling 911. Investigators believe the suspects may be armed,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police are investigating an incident which occurred Wednesday morning in the RM of Buckland.

The theft of a white truck involving a gun was reported around 9:50 a.m.

Police deployed to the area and found the suspect vehicle but were unable to stop it, according to the release.

Investigators believe this incident is related to an Aug. 7 carjacking on Little Red River First Nation.

According to police, a man approached a car that had pulled over on the side of the road and shot a gun towards the lone driver who had exited the car.

He then allegedly took the car and left the scene.

No one was hurt.

Glen Frederick Halkett, 25, of Sturgeon Lake First Nation has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.