SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Mounties are asking for the public's assistance locating a 34-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant for uttering threats.

Ryan Hunter was last seen on Sept. 25 on the Gordon First Nation. He is described as being approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds.

RCMP said Hunter has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads 'Pray 4 me,' a tattoo of a cross on his left elbow, and the word 'Hunter' tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on Hunter's location is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306.835.5200, the local police service of Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.