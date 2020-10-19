SASKATOON -- RM of Shellbrook resident John Schmalz, 48, was the victim of a homicide at some time between Oct. 12 and Oct. 15, RCMP say.

Police attended the scene of the suspicious sudden death, at a rural property about 32 kilometres north of Shellbrook Highway 240, on Oct. 15

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Officers are encouraging anyone who may have information concerning this investigation, including anyone who may have been in contact with Schmalz leading up to those days, to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.