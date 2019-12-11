SASKATOON -- Shellbrook RCMP are asking for help finding a British Columbia woman.

Debbie Schindler, 52, was last seen leaving a home in Pierceland, Sask., between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Her last reported contact with a family member was via phone around 10:30 a.m. saying she was in Shellbrook and on her way to Pelican Narrows.

Pelican Narrows RCMP attended Debbie’s reported destination in Pelican Narrows and confirmed she had not arrived. Police are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP in Smeaton, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Waskesiu Lake, La Ronge and Pelican Narrows have looked for her.

Schindler is described as five-foot-one and 180 pounds, with green eyes and blonde and brown hair.

She drives a red 2007 Ford Edge with B.C. licence plate DR6 42P.