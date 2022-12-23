Sask. RCMP charge 4 after alleged robbery attempt on highway

La Ronge RCMP have charged four people after an alleged armed robbery attempt on Highway 165.

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

The victims told police they had been flagged down by a man beside an SUV on the highway.

“When they stopped to help, he and another male pointed a firearm at them and ordered the out of their vehicle,” the news release said.

The group did not get out of their vehicle and drove away.

No one reported injuries.

Police searched the area and found two people walking on the highway and another two beside the SUV that was in a ditch, RCMP said.

The four individuals were arrested.

There was a gun safe in the SUV and eight firearms hidden in the snow. Police said the safe and guns had been reported stolen earlier that night from a La Ronge home.

Evan Rain of Paul First Nation, Taza Spyglass of North Battleford, Wayne McCloud from La Ronge and Cool Water Standinghorn from Moosomin First Nation have been charged in the incident.

RCMP said McLeod and Rain had been unlawfully at large and there were Canada-wide warrants out for them for breaching the conditions of their statutory releases.