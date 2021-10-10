Sask. RCMP asking for help locating damaged vehicles after alleged armed robbery

SASKATOON -

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating two damaged vehicles believed to be involved in an armed robbery on Highway 3 near Paradise Hill and Frenchman Butte.

On Oct. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., Maidstone RCMP were called for a report of a robbery with a firearm on Highway 3 in the Rural Municipality of Britannia, RCMP said in a news release.

Initial investigation indicated a dark-coloured pickup truck forced a white car travelling on Highway 3, off the road, RCMP said. The pickup truck then rammed the car, and a firearm was pointed at the lone driver of the car, according to police.

The driver of the car was able to get away and did not report any injuries. The people in the pickup truck were not known to the person in the car, police said.

Immediate patrols of the area were executed however, officers did not locate the pickup truck. Police said the pickup truck suffered damage to the right rear bumper and may have white paint on it.

The individuals in the pickup truck are described as:

A man about 5’10", with a slender build and wearing a black bandana over his face and glasses.

A woman with black hair worn in a bun and about 20 years old.

A second woman with blonde/orange shoulder-length hair and wearing jeans and a red plaid shirt.

A second vehicle, a tan brown van with a cracked windshield is also believed to be involved, according to police. There may be as many as four occupants in the van, no descriptions were provided, police said.

Maidstone RCMP and RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident, or if anyone has seen the vehicles described above are asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at (306) 893-4800, or 310-RCMP.