Sask. RCMP arrest man wanted in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested Kurt Miller, 42, who was wanted on 25 outstanding charges stemming from an incident where an officer was shot.

Miller was arrested in Edmonton, according to a news release. RCMP members from the Saskatchewan Warrant and Enforcement Team (WEST), Moose Jaw RCMP and Saskatoon worked with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Red Deer to identify Miller’s whereabouts and were able to track him to Edmonton.

On November 3 around 10 p.m. RCMP WEST were doing patrols in Edmonton when they noted a man exiting a trailer and putting bags in a vehicle and then driving away.

“WEST stopped the vehicle along the intersection of 82 Ave and 105 Street. Officers located Miller in the rear seat and he was taken into custody. The driver and female passenger were also taken into custody and released shortly after,” the RCMP news release said.

Police found a suitcase and duffle bag containing drug preparation equipment and about 10.6 kilograms of suspected Fentanyl.

“Approximately two mg of this substance is considered a lethal dose depending on a person's body size, tolerance and past usage. Our communities are safer because of this drug seizure and the dismantlement of this trafficking operation," says Superintendent Glenn Church, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP's new Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT).

Strathcona county RCMP have taken over the drug investigation, according to the news release.

Along with his previous charges, Miller faces charges for trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of equipment for use in production of a substance.

He is expected to appear in a Saskatoon court on Friday.

Warrants were issued for Miller after an incident in 2020 where Saskatoon RCMP executed a search warrant near Biggar. An RCMP member received non-life-threatening injures after suspects fired shots at the scene.

There was over $16,000 cash seized, along with several weapons, RCMP said.

Miller was charged with drug trafficking and 16 gun-related charges.