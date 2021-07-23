SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers finally won their first game of the season Thursday, downing the Guelph Nighthawks 86-83.

It was a see-saw battle between both teams that ended up tied at 77 heading into the Elam Ending-style fourth quarter, which sees teams racing for a target score to win the game.

Later on, with the game tied at 83, Kemy Osse hit a clutch three-pointer to seal the victory for the Rattlers.

Nervens Demosthene had his best performance on the season, registering 18 points on 88 per cent shooting.

Five players scored double digits for the Rattlers including Devote Bandoo, Nervens Demosthene, Kemy Osse, Travis Daniels and JaKeenan Gant.

Saskatchewan will continue its road trip by travelling to the nation’s capital on July 26 to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks at TD Place.