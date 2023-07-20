Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody

The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said the man went into medical distress just before 3 p.m. on Sunday while being held at the detachment. Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was called in to investigate, as required by law.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Justice, the man was taken into custody on July 15 just after 2 a.m.

“Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to a 911 hangup call, and while responding to that call encountered a 34-year-old man who was wanted in relation to an ongoing Break and Enter and Weapons investigation,” the release said.

He was brought to the RCMP detachment, searched and lodged in a cell, waiting to appear in court.

The next day, around 2:40 p.m., the ministry said he went into medical distress in his cell. RCMP officers on scene provided first aid, and he was brought to Pelican Narrows Medical Centre by paramedics. He was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m.

A post-mortem examination by the coroner is underway, including toxicology and microscopy.

Three SIRT investigators and the civilian executive director were deployed to investigate.

“During the course of SIRT’s investigation, a quantity of unknown white powder was recovered from the man’s cell and has been seized as an exhibit for testing,” the ministry said.

SIRT’s investigation will examine the conduct of police during the incident and the circumstances of the man’s detention.

The ministry said no further information will be released at this time, but a final report will be released to the public within 90 days after the investigation concludes.