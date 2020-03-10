SASKATOON -- Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is investigating after an inmate died in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

On Monday, 27-year-old Curtis McKenzie, died at the prison according to CSC.

The Lac La Ronge man had been serving a sentence of two years and a day for breach of recognizance and break and enter. He was 2 months away from his release date

McKenzie had been in prison since May 30, 2018. The CSC will said it will review the circumstances of his death.