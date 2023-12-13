Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
This story contains explcit details.
In closing arguments, the Crown said a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers said he shot the man in self-defence.
Veteran RCMP officer Bernie Herman, 55, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman in May of 2021.
The two are not related.
Braden’s naked body was found in an isolated area near Prince Albert’s Little Red River Park.
Earlier in the trial Herman testified he had a sexual relationship with Braden.
Crown prosecutor Jennifer Schmidt said on the day of the alleged incident, Herman called Braden 59 times and then picked him up and drove to the isolated area.
Schmidt asked the judge to “heavily consider” a 16-minute phone call between Herman and a fellow Mountie he was friends with.
Court heard that night Herman told his friend he convinced Braden to go the area to have sex, and then he shot him and ran him over.
“Bernie Herman is guilty of a planned and deliberate murder,” Schmidt said, arguing Herman was motivated to kill Braden because he was telling Herman’s wife about their affair.
She said Braden’s blood was found on the running board of Herman’s truck, corroborating what was said on the phone.
Schmidt pointed to earlier testimony that Braden was naked while Herman was fully clothed-wearing his RCMP uniform and duty belt.
“Bernie didn’t have his clothes off because he had other plans that day,” she said.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Braden was shot with a gun issued by the RCMP.
Defence lawyer Darren Kraushaar said the incident was not premeditated.
He said it was a coincidence that Herman was called into work that day, and the machine he would normally use to clean his uniform was broken, so he took it home.
“That, to me, would be a pretty outlandish scheme,” Kraushaar said.
He said Herman was a victim of interpersonal violence and said at times he was forced to have sex with Braden.
“He was scared of Braden,” Kraushaar said.
He said despite Herman and his wife being “assaulted” by Braden multiple times, they continued to meet with him.
“This was a complicated relationship,” he said.
Herman testified during the alleged incident, Braden became aggressive when he didn’t have an erection.
His defence said that’s when Braden turned around and walked away and then appeared to pick up an object, and Herman shot him out of self-defence.
“This was a spilt-second reaction,” Kraushaar said.
He said if self-defence is rejected, then the judge should consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.
The judge has reserved his decision until January 25.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
Regina
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
-
'I'm super proud of us': Regina skating pair lands podium finish at Skate Canada Challenge
Caidence Derenisky and Raine Eberl placed third at the Skate Canada Challenge in Winnipeg earlier this month in the senior pairs category. The bronze medal marked their first podium finish at a Skate Canada Challenge event.
-
Fatal crash near Fort Qu'Appelle claims 2 lives, RCMP investigating
A serious, two-vehicle crash west of Fort Qu'Appelle has led to the deaths of two drivers and serious injuries for several others.
Winnipeg
-
'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions call on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to an open letter published Wednesday
-
Charges laid after shooting of bald eagle in Manitoba
Conservations officers have laid charges against a Manitoba man for shooting and killing a bald eagle.
-
How Manitobans can watch the Geminids meteor shower
The Geminids meteor shower – known as the meteor shower event of the year—is expected to be at its highest visibility this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
Family needs a new door after police go to wrong address during weapons call
Chantal Burr and her fiancée were sleeping around 5:30 in the morning of December 2 when they heard their dogs downstairs by the front door.
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Woman seriously injured in dog attack; dog in city custody
A woman who was attacked by a dog was in stable but critical condition Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP search for suspect in Sherwood Park aggravated assault
A 32-year-old man is wanted in connection with a stabbing at an apartment in Sherwood Park.
Toronto
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
Kingston General Hospital 'bursting at the seams' with COVID-19 and respiratory illness patients
The Kingston General Hospital (KGH) says a surge of emergency department inpatients, including a day that had a near record 580 admissions, has the hospital struggling to keep up as COVID-19 and the respiratory virus season peaks across the province.
-
Gatineau, Que. bank employee helps stop suspected grandparent scam
Gatineau police say a quick-thinking bank employee helped protect a man from fraud after suspecting he was the target of a grandparent scam.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
One in four Canadians spending less on gifts, food and decorations this holiday season
The rising cost of living has many Canadians planning to spend less this holiday season, but British Columbians are expecting to be among the biggest spenders in the country, according to a new poll.
Montreal
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The potential cost of replacing the deteriorating roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium won't be known until the issue is studied in January, Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said Wednesday.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
-
Quebec premier says students could be back in class by Monday, unions more skeptical
Quebec Premier François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going 'very well,' and said he hopes children will return to school as early as Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
London
-
Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boy
Six suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.
-
St. Thomas mayor and delegates visit Volkswagen battery plant in Germany
It’s a milestone week for the future of the Volkswagen PowerCo Battery plant in St. Thomas.
-
London Public Library experiencing 'major systems outage'
The cause remains unclear at this time, but a “major systems outage” is impacting library services at locations across the city.