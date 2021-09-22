SASKATOON -- Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges in connection to a home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask.

"This is an alarming, heartbreaking situation that affects the most vulnerable – young children," RCMP Superintendent Vincent Foy said in a news release.

"We are doing everything in our power to identify all the victims affected by this terrible situation and provide everyone the support they need right now," said Foy, who leads the RCMP major crimes unit in the province.

On July 14, a search warrant was executed at a home on First Avenue East after an online service reported child pornography videos had been uploaded, according to RCMP.

Because a daycare was operating at the home, RCMP alerted Saskatchewan's education ministry about the investigation the same day. The ministry suspended the daycare's licence on July 16.

During the search, investigators seized two cellphones and two laptops, which were forensically examined.

Images of "unknown children being sexually assaulted by a male" were found by investigators, RCMP said.

As a result of the "complex investigation," 40-year-old Joseph Sproull was arrested on Tuesday.

He was living in the house where the daycare was operating, according to RCMP.

Sproull is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, and three counts of making child pornography available.

"I can only imagine the anguish those affected are going through and the anxiety the whole community is facing," Foy said.

"Rest assured all required resources are being dedicated to this investigation.”

Work is underway to determine if there are more victims, RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone who suspects they or their child has been a victim or has information about the alleged incidents to call investigators at 306-446-1615.

Support is available through the Midwest Victim Services Program which can be reached at 780-874-5021.