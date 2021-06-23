SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan is safe, the lab announced Wednesday.

The most common reactions from the Phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine, named COVAC-2, were a headache and mild injection site pain, which VIDO says are common after most immunizations.

In addition, even the lowest vaccine dose significantly increased the participants’ antibody levels, including neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, VIDO says.

“The data continues to demonstrate the safety of our subunit vaccine COVAC-2,” Dr. Volker Gerdts, director and CEO of VIDO, said in a news release.

“We are encouraged by the vaccine’s ability to generate a significant immune response, even at the lowest dose tested.”

Subunit vaccines such as COVAC-2 contain purified viral proteins that are not infectious and the technology offers a history of safety and ease of storage and transport, VIDO says.

Participants continue to be recruited for the clinical trial in Halifax and a new clinical trial site will also open in Saskatoon later this summer.

Those 18 years and older who have not been infected with COVID-19 or received an authorized COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to volunteer.

They can contact the Clinical Trial Support Unit at ctsu@usask.ca or 306-978-8300.