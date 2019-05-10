Saskatchewan is not contributing to Canada’s digital economy as much as other provinces, according to Statistics Canada.

The digital economy refers to sectors such as e-commerce, telecommunications and software development.

Saskatchewan’s digital economy accounted for 2.5 per cent of the province’s overall GDP in 2017, placing last among provinces and only Nunavut and Northwest territories had smaller digital sectors.

To gauge how much of each province and territory’s GDP is comprised of the digital economy Statistics Canada examined data from 2010 to 2017.

Ontario came out on top, about seven per cent of the province’s GDP in 2017 was digital economic activity.

Digital employment accounted for nearly five percent of all Canadian jobs in 2017.

The support services sector was the largest contributor to the digital economy.

Largest digital economies, by province and territory in 2017

1. Ontario

2. Quebec

3. British Columbia

4. Nova Scotia

5. Prince Edward Island

6. New Brunswick

7. Alberta

8. Manitoba

9. Newfoundland and Labrador

10. Yukon

11. Saskatchewan

12. Northwest Territories

13. Nunavut