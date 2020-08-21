SASKATOON -- Those who become officials in non-sanctioned leagues will be banned indefinitely from the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, the group says.

“The SHA supplements the cost of training coaches throughout the province annually to ensure players receive the instruction from competent coaches to assist in their development as a player. Therefore, the SHA will not allow those same coaches to participate in non-sanctioned programming during the winter months which is competing with SHA programming,” the group says.

Any players who participate in a non-sanctioned program after Sept. 30 must apply for reinstatement by Oct. 31.

SHA general manager Kelly McClintock told CTV News the group has been working with the Saskatchewan government and others over the past few months to get hockey ready to go when it gets approval from health officials.