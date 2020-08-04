SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking customers who visited the Turtleford Co-Op grocery store on or after July 28 to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the SHA said while risk of transmission "is presently considered low," anyone who was at the store during the specified timeframe should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last date they visited the store.

If COVID-19-like symptoms develop, the SHA advises self-isolating. More information about what to do next or a referral for testing can be obtained by calling Healthline 811.

Due to concerns about the presence of COVID-19 in the Turtleford area, the SHA is also limiting visitors to Riverside Health Complex for both long-term and acute care patients.

The SHA said only those visiting for compassionate reasons — such as end of life care, offering support during a major surgery or aiding with clinical care — will be permitted.